Man fatally shot while changing tire in Atlanta

Officers investigate the shooting death of a motorist in Atlanta's Cabbagetown neighborhood on Sat., Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police searched through the early morning hours for a man for who allegedly shot and killed another man near the intersection of Boulevard and Memorial Drive, SE, late Saturday night.

Police told 11Alive News that the victim was changing a tire in a parking lot Saturday around 11:20 p.m. when the unknown assailant approached and shot him several times.

An employee of Agave Restaurant, located in the neighborhood, told 11Alive that one of the restaurant's workers called in the incident to 911.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 33-year-old Justin Edwards of Decatur.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

