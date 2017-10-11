Man threatens to make ‘Las Vegas Part 2' attack on Denver company

Photos included with Brooklyn federal court complaint show Victor Casillas, a New York City man accused of threatening to stage a shooting attack like the Oct. 2017 Las Vegas massacre. (Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.)

NEW YORK - A Manhattan man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort a Denver mobile app company by threatening a repeat of last week's Las Vegas shooting massacre.

FBI agents arrested Victor Casillas, 34, Tuesday night after uncovering alleged evidence that he threatened to murder several employees of Ibotta, a tech startup located at 1801 California Street by staging a "LAS VEGas part 2."

The threats allegedly came after company employees shut down several accounts Casillas had opened at the firm because the workers suspected the accounts were part of a scam to generate referral bonuses, a federal court complaint shows.

After repeated demands to the company for refunds, the filing shows Casillas on Oct. 4 allegedly emailed: "GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final warning) and then added: "I I STILL HAVE NOT RECIEVED MY G-- D--- FUNDS ... WELL GET READY 4 LAS VEGas Part 2 ... MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOU MAKER."

Casillas allegedly sent the email days after Stephen Paddock opened fire on attendees at a country music concert in Las Vegas, turning the event into the largest mass-shooting in modern U.S. history. In all, 58 died and hundreds more were wounded, while Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

At least two of Casillas' electronic communications with the unidentified company included photos of submachine guns, according to a statement by FBI Special Agent Jacqueline Ross that was filed in Brooklyn federal court.

"I HOPE YOU CLEARLY UNDERSTAND IF THE LAW DONT GET YOU.....I WILL!!!" said one of the messages.

In another message, Casillas allegedly listed names of three company employees, characterized them as targets for "DEATHS BY ASSASIATION," and then wrote: "PLEASE TELL LOVED ONES TO START PICKING OUT A NICE BEAUTIFUL CASKET AND PLAN A DECENT FUNERAL."

Casillas was charged with making extortionate threats and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office. He was expected to be presented for an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

