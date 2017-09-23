Middle school gym teacher arrested again for sex with a student

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. – A former Union County physical education teacher was arrested for the second time for engaging in sexual contact with a student.

Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, was arrested Sept. 21 at her home in Blairsville, Ga., and charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority after the discovery of an additional victim in the case, according to Kim Williams, a special agent in charge with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The probe into Reece revealed that she had sex with an 18-year-old student in 2015. The student was a high school senior at the time.

11Alive discovered a Google cache of Reece's now-deleted Twitter page, showing her interacting with other students in her capacity as a gym teacher and track coach. There is no indication that any of the students pictured on the page were involved in the GBI's investigation, (below).

Previously, the GBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated Reece after receiving information that she was sexually involved with a former student, and determined that the former middle school gym teacher and high school track coach had engaged in a sexual relationship with an eighth-grade student in 2013.

Reece was arrested and charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority Aug. 14.

Reece was a gym teacher at Union County Middle School and a track coach for Union County High School.

During their investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff's Office found that Reece was sexually involved with the 15-year-old student.

The student was moving from the eighth to ninth grade at the time of the alleged relationship, the GBI said.

Once the GBI's investigation is concluded, their case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

