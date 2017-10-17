Missing Washington boy found dead in dumpster; relative in custody

Dayvid Pakko.

The body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Lynnwood Monday was found in a dumpster Tuesday morning. A relative of the boy is in custody.

Dayvid Pakko went missing from his apartment complex in the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West Monday afternoon. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Pakko stayed home from school Monday because he was sick. His mother was at work.

Pakko's body was found just before 2:00 a.m. by deputies in a dumpster around the corner from the front door of the apartment where Pakko lived.

The sheriff's office said there is evidence of homicide.

A 19-year-old man who deputies say is a relative of Pakko is in custody and considered a suspect. A sheriff's office spokesperson said detectives have to determine probable cause before recommending charges to arrest him.

Ireton said it wasn't immediately clear if the man in custody was the person watching Pakko before his disappearance Monday.

There are no other suspects, according to Ireton.

Cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 425-407-3970.

Over 100 volunteers searched throughout the night for Pakko.

