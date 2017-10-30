Mom of boys killed in oven to appear in court Monday

A southwest Atlanta mother charged with murdering two of her own children is expected in court on Monday morning. Police said the 1-and-2-year-old children of Lamora Williams were found dead inside her apartment earlier this month.

Williams is currently being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

The arrest warrant for Williams said she placed 1-year-old Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn inside an oven and turned it on.

Also inside the apartment at the time of the deaths, 3-year-old brother Jameel Penn, Jr., who was unharmed.

What we still do not know and could begin to learn in court are some of the details that led up to the deaths -- including what took place inside the apartment, as the state will need to present enough evidence to show probable cause to move the case forward.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office has yet to release the details of the autopsy report on the boys.

11Alive's Joe Henke spoke with the father of the boys, Jameel Penn Sr., who says his remaining son is now starting to talk about the deaths in detail.

"He asked me yesterday -- he said 'K-Man and Ja'Karter are going to come back after they been dead?' It just broke me," Penn said. "He know they dead, but he still think they coming back."

While Williams waived her first court appearance two weeks ago, her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Monday morning.

