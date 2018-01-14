Nine sentenced in Mexico-based drug trafficking ring

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth (Photo: kaarsten, kaarsten)

ATLANTA - Nine people have been sentenced in a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation that netted dozens of gallons of liquid meth and dozens of kilograms of meth and cocaine.

The sentences were announced by the Atlanta U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday. All of the defendants had metro Atlanta addresses.

“These defendants are responsible for a significant amount of dangerous narcotics hitting the streets,” said U. S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Their actions undoubtedly fueled addictions which have ravaged many families and communities of this district.”

According to Pak, the defendants were all part of a drug trafficking operation that converted liquid methamphetamine to crystal methamphetamine at various residences throughout metro Atlanta and also distributing methamphetamine and cocaine.

Five metro residences in College Park, Jonesboro and Palmetto were raided, during which police confiscated the drugs, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

Here are the men who were sentenced to various prison terms:

Elmer Uriel Moreno-Armas, 31, of Mexico

Leonardo Garcia Castro, 27, of College Park

Guillermo Rios, 28, of Mexico

Jorge Alberto Barajas Govea, 37, of Mexico

Pedro Oseguera Ramirez, 28, of Mexico

Hugo Leon-Mendez, a/k/a Guero, 28, of Mexico

Warren Ferguson, a/k/a Weezy, 37, of Lithonia, Ga.

Stephan Sessoms, 36, of Decatur, Ga.

Tyler Owens, a/k/a Unc, 43, of East Point, Ga.

