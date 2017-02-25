Once-kidnapped boy returned home after running away

11Alive

UPDATE: On Saturday morning, a group that was gathering to go on a field trip at the City Camp in Atlanta found Myrick and discovered the boy was not one of the registered attendants. One of the staffers then took Myrick home, according to police.

He ran away from home Friday night after becoming angry at his little brother.

ATLANTA, Ga – Police are continuing to search for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since 10 pm Friday night.

Willie Myrick was last seen leaving his mother’s residence wearing a blue polo shirt with black shorts. The child has no reported medical or mental issues.

Willie Myrick was kidnapped back in 2014 from his southwest Atlanta driveway. His kidnapped allegedly drove the boy around for some time before dropping him off unharmed in East Point.

Willie's actions during those terrifying three hours are inspiring people around the country. Willie says he sang the gospel song "Every Praise" until the man let him go.

After the kidnapping, community leaders held a meeting in Willie's honor, celebrating his happy ending, but also telling other parents and children what to do if this happens to them.

In front of a crowded sanctuary at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Willie recounted the moment he was freed from the car. Willie said while he was singing, the man kept cursing and telling him to shut up before eventually kicking him out.

"He opened the door and threw me out," Willie said. "He told me not to tell anyone."

Willie's story traveled fast and soon caught the ear of Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Hezekiah Walker -- the man who performed the song.

"It's just emotional to me because you never know who you're going to touch," Walker said.

Upon hearing the story, Walker made the decision to fly from New York City to Atlanta to meet Willie.

"I just wanted to hug him and tell him I love him," Walker said.

