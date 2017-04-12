Police: Gang member molested child as part of initiation

Police car light bar background (Photo: Risto Viitanen, Custom)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- New documents obtained by 11Alive detail the arrest of a man police said is a known affiliate of a gang and allegedly molested a child as part of an initiation.

According to six warrants, Antonio Lamar Banks, 25, is accused of kidnapping, aggravated child molestation and criminal gang activity for incidents inside a Lithonia home back in the spring and summer of 2016.

According to the documents, Banks burned a male juvenile repeatedly with a lit cigarette and forced him into a sexual act as part of a gang initiation.

DeKalb County Police told 11Alive's Duffie Dixon that Banks is "associated, in fact, with the gang Gangster Disciples."

Federal authorities have listed the Gangster Disciples as a major nationwide gang with ties in Atlanta. Just last year, agents arrested more than 50 people they believed to be members of the gang, accusing them of multiple murders, robbery, carjackings and trafficking drugs.

A former DeKalb County Police officer, Vancito Gumbs, is even accused of being a hitman for the gang.

As for this latest warrant alleging child molestation as a gang initiation DeKalb County, police said it is an ongoing investigation.

