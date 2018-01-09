Pregnant woman fights off home invader with flower vase

A pregnant woman in Hood County was able to fight off a home invader with the help of the family dog on Monday morning.

Authorities responded to an assault call at the 5400 block of Lake View Dr. around 6 a.m.

They found a 25-year-old female victim who is 35 weeks pregnant. She told authorities she heard a knock on her door and went to answer it.

The male suspect was described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a tribal tattoo on his right bicep, he wore a white t-shirt, cargo style pants and had a brown pillow case on his head.

He pushed his way inside the house with a knife in hand. The victim was able to fight back and hit the suspect in the head with a flower vase.

The family dog helped by biting the suspect in the left thigh and chased him out of the home.

The female victim ended up with several superficial cuts on her arms and stomach but wasn't seriously injured.

The case is still being investigated by the Hood County Sheriff's Office, those with information are asked to call the Hood County Crimestoppers at 817-573-TIPS.

