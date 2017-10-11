Report: Elderly dementia patient raped by hospital employee

(Photo: KALB)

ALEXANDRIA, La. -- Police arrested a Rapides Regional Medical Center employee for allegedly raping a patient.

According to our partners at KALB, Alexandria Police Department officers arrested 27-year-old Juantavies White after another employee caught him raping an elderly woman who is a dementia patient at the hospital.

White has been charged with first-degree rape.

RRMC told KALB that they took immediate action against White and will continue to cooperate with police.

"Rapides Regional Medical Center took immediate action to contact authorities and terminate the employee. We will continue to work with law enforcement to provide information and assistance as needed," the hospital said in a statement.

