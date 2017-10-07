Reward for missing Georgia woman grows to $17,000

Jenna Van Gelderen (Photo: WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- CrimeStoppers Atlanta has added $7,000 to a growing reward for a missing DeKalb County woman. When coupled with an already existing reward from her family, there's now a total reward of $17,000 offered for information leading to the safe return of Jenna Van Gelderen.

The 25-year-old Van Gelderen was last heard from when she texted a friend at 2 a.m., on Saturday morning, August 19, to say she was laying down.

Investigators say her phone, social media accounts or credit cards have not been used since that point.

She had been staying at her parents' Druid Hills home while they were out of town to take care of their elderly cat. When her brother arrived later that day to help medicate the cat, he found the house in disarray, the television on, and both Jenna and her car missing. Her toiletries and some other personal items were still in the house.

Her car was found three weeks later on Defoor Place in northwest Atlanta.

"She would have never left without telling us where she was going," said Jenna's mother, Roseanne Van Gelderen. She said she spoke to Jenna once or twice each day. "She was also very attached to the chat, and would never leave it unattended."

Jenna Van Gelderen has long dark brown hair, brown eyes, is 4-feet-11, and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7475 or the CrimeStoppers Atlanta anonymous tip line at 404-577-TIPS. You may also send an email to FindJennaNow@gmail.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV