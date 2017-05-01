Source: Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas

DALLAS -- A source tells WFAA a gunman opened fire on paramedics at Dolphin Road and I-30 in East Dallas.
DPD is still looking for a suspect. The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."
There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!
— Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017
