Slain Locust Grove police officer was about to become a father for the second time

LOCUST GROVE, GA. - LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The Locust Grove police officer who was shot and killed Friday morning was about to become a father for the second time.

Chase Maddox, 26, was a 5-year veteran of the Locust Grove Police Department after serving in the National Guard.

"He was a good young man who did a good job," Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price told 11Alive.

Price said Maddox and his wife were the parents of one child and were expecting another. Maddox grew up in the Locust Grove community, Price said. The job with the police department was his first in law enforcement, according to Price.

Colleagues remembered Maddox as an energetic, "fine, young officer."

"We hate this so much," Price said. "We hate it. Why? We'll never know why."

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, deputies Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell Callaway were serving a bench warrant on a suspect for failure to appear in Locust Grove municipal court.

The suspect was shot and killed by police on the scene, which was inside a home on St. Francis Court near the Tanger Outlet.

Corley and Callaway were taken to Atlanta Medical Center. According to his brother, Wade Corley, Michael Corley was released late Friday afternoon.

Price thanked neighboring police departments for sending in help as the Locus Grove force mourned the loss of one of their own.

