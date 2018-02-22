Louisiana student arrested in alleged plot to kill teacher

THIBODAUX, La. - A South Lafourche High School student has been charged after he allegedly plotted to bring a gun to school to kill a teacher.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the 15-year-old student now faces terrorizing charges and two other students at other schools have been suspended pending expulsion hearings.

Webre said the charges come after deputies investigated multiple allegations and rumors Wednesday at several parish schools.

At this time, there is no active credible threat to any Lafourche Parish School. No firearms have been found on any school campus since the threat rumors surfaced, deputies say.

Investigators questioned the 15-year-old student after other students came forward about his alleged plot.

“Through the investigation, detectives found probable cause to charge the juvenile with terrorizing,” Webre said.

The student was sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation and is currently in custody at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

Webre said an 8-year-old student was detained after he told other students that he planned to bring a gun to Lockport Elementary School. He was referred to the Louisiana Supreme Court’s Families in Need Services and later released to his parents.

In a separate incident, police say a 12-year-old student at Larose-Cut Off Middle School allegedly said he was going to bring a weapon to school. Investigators determined that the 12-year-old did not possess or have access to any weapons. Webre said no charges have been filed in this case. The 12-year-old student is undergoing a mental evaluation and the investigation is still ongoing.

All three students have been suspended from their schools pending expulsion hearings. The sheriff’s office will not release their names due to their ages.

Sheriff Webre is urging to never spread rumors of school threats online. Residents should report any information to authorities or their school.

People believe they are helping by telling others what they have heard,” said Sheriff Webre. “In reality, spreading unverified information from unofficial sources does NOT help anyone and can easily create unnecessary panic.”

Additional deputies have been assigned to schools across the parish due to recent number of threats.

“Students and parents should not be alarmed at our increased presence at schools,” said Sheriff Webre. “We are simply there to enhance the safety of everyone there.”

