The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they need help identifying two "persons of interest" in the Sept. 5 robbery of a Brinks guard at an ATM machine outside of BB&T Bank, 1302 Gray Highway.
The guard was servicing the ATM when a man came up behind him and knocked him forward. The assailant took a bag containing money and ran from the bank
Deputies are also looking for a 4-door Dodge Avenger, silver or gray in color with a Georgia "Clayton County" tag, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
The robber ran through a hole in the fence and ran through the 13WMAZ parking lot.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
