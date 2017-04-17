Taser hidden in cigarette pack found during traffic stop

A police officer might have averted a dangerous incident when he refused to let a suspect smoke only to find that there was a Taser hidden in the pack of cigarettes. Kennesaw police

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A police officer might have averted a dangerous incident when he refused to let a suspect smoke only to find that there was a Taser hidden in the pack of cigarettes.

Video of the device was posted to the Kennesaw police Facebook page.

Police said the suspect asked to have a smoke several times during the traffic stop.

In the Facebook post, police go on to say: "So, forgive us when we seem to act 'too rigid' and 'mean' when we say no to your request to 'smoke' or 'make a phone call' with your phone, etc... We’re just trying to make it home at the end of our shifts like everyone else out here."

Police added: "You would be surprised at the type of weapons that have been made to look like 'normal items.' "

