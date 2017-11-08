WMAZ
Telfair man arrested in east Macon gas station robbery

Ronald Goucher of Telfair County is accused of robbing Citgo on Shurling Drive in Macon on Tuesday.

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 9:04 AM. EST November 08, 2017

Bibb deputies arrested a man in an armed robbery at an east Macon gas station Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff's office says Ronald Goucher, of Telfair County, went into the Citgo on Shurling Drive around 6 p.m., and demanded money from the store clerk.

He received an unknown amount and drove away in a white SUV toward Gray.

When deputies got to the store, they got a description of Goucher. Shortly after, deputies saw Goucher and the SUV matching the description they received earlier.

After a short chase, they arrested Goucher and charged him with armed robbery.

