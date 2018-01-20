Tennessee woman charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty admits to neglecting pets

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says Robertson is charged with 21 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

MARYVILLE - UPDATE Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

A Maryville woman is facing 21 charges of aggravated animal cruelty after admitting she knowingly abandoned numerous animals at her home, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

After turning herself in Friday evening, deputies say 43-year-old Amy Robertson admitted to leaving her home about two weeks ago without any intent of returning to take care of the animals. Investigators say they believe the animals were neglected before Robertson left her home earlier this month.

Deputies say, at first, Robertson said she had two roommates that were supposed to look after the animals while she was away. Investigators say Robertson later admitted to lying about having roommates.

All of the surviving dogs found at the home are recovering at the Blount County Animal Shelter, according to officials. The Blount County Animal Shelter also set two traps for cats investigators believe are still living on the property. The snake found at the home is being cared for by the SPCA.

Deputies say Robertson is being held on bonds totaling $105,000, and Robertson could face additional charges.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office says.

UPDATE Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 72 on Thursday, Jan. 18 for a welfare check of Amy Robertson. The property owner who Robertson rents from told deputies that she had not reported to work in more than a week and that she had not had contact with her in a couple weeks.

When deputies entered the mobile home, multiple dead animals were found in cages. Multiple animals were also running around the house, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Six dogs and three cats were found dead. Deputies said animal control also removed five living dogs and picked up an additional two dogs, two cats from the home and a ball python. The Knoxville Office of the SPCA is helping the sheriff's office with the investigation.

"Representatives with Blount County Animal Control said this is the worst case of animal cruelty they've seen," said Chief Deputy Jeff French.

The son of Robertson, Hayden Sharp, claims this is all a big misunderstanding.

He said his mother was last at her home on January 7 before leaving to Sevier County. With the snow, she got stuck and couldn't come home, according to her son.

He said she would have never left her animals without food and water and that she was under the impression there were people staying at the home and watching over the animals.

Sharp said Robertson is known for taking care of rescue animals and she would often "buy her animals food before she would buy her own animals food."

ORIGINAL STORY Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office has asked for help from the public with locating a Maryville woman wanted on 18 warrants for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Amy Renea Robertson, 43, could also be using the aliases Amy Renae Adkins, Amy Sharp Godfrey, Amy Ranae Sharp and Amy Renae Wright. Her last known vehicle is a 2000 black Nissan Xterra with a Tennessee registration V9186H.

(Photo: Custom)

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Amy Renea Robertson, please contact Blount County Communications at 865-983-3620. You may also leave a tip on the 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200, or through the Text-a-Tip link at BCSO.com.

A news conference is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

