Timeline: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

People gather for a candlelight vigil in Seminole Heights neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Photo: Josh Sidorowicz, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The hunt continues for the person or people who shot and killed three victims in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The Tampa Police Department is holding a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at Edison Elementary School. Police will talk to people who live in the area about the murders and how they can stay safe.

Tampa police are investigating the three suspicious deaths that happened on Oct. 9, Oct. 13 and Oct. 19. Police have made no arrests as of Monday morning.

Here’s a timeline of the three murders:

Oct. 9 – Police find Benjamin Edward Mitchell, 22, killed at a bus stop along North 15th Street and East Frierson Avenue.

Oct. 13 – Tampa police said a gunman shot and killed Monica Caridad Hoffa. Officers found Hoffa's body early the morning of Friday, Oct. 13 near the intersection of East New Orleans Avenue and North 10th Street.

Hoffa, 32, was shot on Oct. 11, according to Tampa Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Police also released a video asking the public for help identifying a man who might be able to solve Mitchell's case.

Oct. 17 – Tampa police cited “circumstances” and proximity of the killings as to why investigators believe Mitchell and Hoffa’s cases are related. The two locations of the killing are within 10 blocks or about a half mile of each other in the southeast Seminole Heights area.

Oct. 19 – Tampa police respond to a third victim killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. Police believe the murder is related to the murders of Mitchell and Hoffa.

Oct. 20 – The Tampa Police Department identified Anthony Naiboa as the third victim killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. Naiboa, 20, took the wrong bus home when he was shot to death the day before around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Oct. 21 - Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the Seminole Heights killings.

Oct. 22 – Hundreds of people joined together in a vigil to honor the victims by quietly walking with candles in hand to the locations where police found each victim.

