DEKALB COUNTY, GA. - Two people made a court appearance on Friday on dogfighting charges.

DeKalb County Animal Services were tipped off about dogs living in bad conditions at a Ellenwood home on December 29, 2016, from a worker in the area who was surveying land.

When authorities arrived to the home located at 4021 Cedar Grove Place, they found a van with dog crates, five treadmills in a shed located in the back or the property and several dogs with old scars.

During further investigation authorities also found training calendars, height calendars and creatine supplements.

Eighteen dogs were removed from the property. Police believe the actual dog fighting took place at another location.

Police arrested Willie Dasher, 45, and a woman who also lived in the home, Shaketa Williams, 37. A warrant was also secured for Christopher Austin, 47.

On Friday morning, January 5, Dasher and Williams appeared in court. Dasher received a $15,000 bond. Williams was released on a signature bond. Det. Jason Gagnon told 11Alive this was Williams' first offense. However, Dasher was charged with dog fighting in 2004.

LifeLine Animal Rescue are evaluating the dogs and said at this moment they are not ready for adoption. However, the shelter currently has more than 400 dogs and is actively asking the public for help with finding the animals good homes. For information on how you can help, click here.





