UGA running back Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing champ, arrested

ATHENS, Ga. -- University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, son of five-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, was arrested overnight on drug charges.

Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the 19-year-old was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail just after 3 a.m., Monday morning.

He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects and was released just after 4 a.m., on a $4,050 bond.

Elijah, a graduate of Woodward Academy, played in five games in 2016 for the Bulldogs according to Georgiadogs.com.

