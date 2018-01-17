U.S. Marshals capture escaped prisoner in Georgia

Jerry Mercado booking photo.

CANTON, GA - A tip led U.S. Marshals to an escaped prisoner from Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Mercado, 25, escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield, CT, on January 7.

He was tracked down in Canton, GA, and arrested without incident.

Mercado is a convicted burglar serving a state sentence. A cash reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information leading to his arrest by the Fugitive Task Force.

