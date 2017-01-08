U.S. seeks death penalty for airport shooting

People take cover behind cars outside of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida has been charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.

A federal complaint says 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale. Authorities don't know why he chose his target, and have not ruled out terrorism.





Santiago was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death - which carries a maximum punishment of execution - and weapons charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Authorities say they've interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with the cooperative suspect, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska. Flights have resumed at the Fort Lauderdale airport, though the terminal where the shooting happened remains closed.

Santiago spoke to investigators for several hours after he opened fire with a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he appears to have legally checked on a flight from Alaska. The complaint says he had two magazines with him and emptied both of them, firing about 15 rounds, before he was arrested.

Authorities say they seized a gun from Santiago when he visited an FBI office in Alaska in November, and returned it the next month.

The FBI and the Anchorage police chief say Esteban Santiago walked into the local FBI office and was agitated and making incoherent statements. He had a loaded magazine on him, but he had left his firearm in his vehicle, as well as his newborn child.

Santiago was taken for a mental health evaluation and investigated, but authorities found no wrongdoing. They returned his gun to him about a month ago. Authorities would not say if it's the same gun used in the attack Friday.

Santiago's brother has questioned why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.

After serving in the National Guard in Iraq, Bryan Santiago says his 26-year-old brother had trouble controlling his anger and told him that he felt he was being chased and being controlled by the CIA through secret online messages.

