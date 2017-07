Amy Louise Abernathy W/F, Age 49, Height 5’04, 170LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 6 counts of Identity Fraud; 6 Counts of Forgery 1st Degree

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.





Justice Jamias Jackson B/M, AGE 18, Height 6’02, 235LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery

Bryan Anthony Gee W/M, AGE 28, Height 6’07, 180LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery 3rd Degree

Thomas Lee Thompson W/M AGE 31, Height 5’08, 156LBS Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Exploitation/Abuse/Deprive Disabled or Elder person; Financial Transaction Card Theft; Financial Transaction Card Fraud; Theft by Conversion

Toshiba Shatena Jackson B/F, Age 42, Height 5’05, 240 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping

