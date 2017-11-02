WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Nov. 1, 2017)

James Donald Wilkerson W/M AGE 46, Height 6’00, 360 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

Latisha Diane Jones B/F, Age 32, Height 5’00, 145 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Amy Mae Reedy W/F, Age 35, Height 5’00, 108LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft of Services

Jesse Romero H/M AGE 45, Height Unknown, Unknown LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for child Molestation and Incest

Tyreese Sanford B/M, AGE 17, Height unknown, unknown LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery

