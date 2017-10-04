WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Oct. 4, 2017)

Kimberly Willis aka Kimberly Sargent W/F, Age 55, Height 5’04, 110 LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

Destany Y Patterson B/F, Age 22, Height 5’09, 145 LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Theft by Taking

Gary William Howell W/M AGE 42, Height 5’10, 165LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery and Theft by Receiving

Quantarius Antwon Ross B/M, AGE 19, Height 5’09, 170LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary

Victor Hector Garcia H/M AGE 38, Height 5’05, 170 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving

