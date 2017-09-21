WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Sept. 20, 2017)

Vernon Larry Bates W/M AGE 47, Height 5’11, 212 LBS Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money

Vernon Larry Bates W/M AGE 47, Height 5’11, 212 LBS Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant





Mark Anthony Gregus W/M AGE 51, Height 5’09, 165 LBS Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud





Jennifer Morgan W/F, Age 42, Height 5’09, 180LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation

Jamelia Ellison B/F, Age 28, Height 5’08, 196 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Endangering Security Interest

Huriah Bledsoe B/M, AGE 38 Height 6’04, 220 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Simple Battery

© 2017 WMAZ-TV