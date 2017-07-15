Wanted duo accused of targeting, distracting, robbing elderly victims

Clinton Stone (L) and Herbert Lewis (R) are accused of approacing elderly people to distract them, then robbing them of valuables. (Photo: Dunwoody Police) (Photo: WXIA)

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Officers are searching for two men wanted for allegedly exploiting and robbing an elderly people since 2016.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, Herbert Lewis and Clinton Stone have been approaching elderly people at retail locations around the metro area and distracting them in order to steal valuables.

Since 2016, the pair have allegedly stolen their victims' wallets and purses, and, in almost every case, used their credit cards to make purchases worth hundreds of dollars. Police said Lewis and Stone target their victims based solely on their age and even their health.

Police said they struck again in Dunwoody Monday, when they approached a 67-year-old man with a cane at a gas station. In surveillance video released by police, Stone can been seen appearing to help him select a drink from a cooler, while Lewis approaches him from behind and steals the man's wallet.

Police said it's very important for them to get these guys off the street.

"You would assume someone would have enough respect to not steal in the first place, but on top of that, trying to take advantage of an elderly veteran is very concerning," Officer Mark Stephens told 11Alive's Duffie Dixon.

Now, several other metro Atlanta jurisdictions have reached out, saying they've experienced the same sort of crimes against the elderly.

Anyone with information on where Lewis and Stone are should call police 678-382-6921. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip at dunwoodypolice.com or by texting CRIMES (274637) and using the key word DPDTIPS at the start of the message.

