Wave cap-wearing Georgia bank robber gets FBI's attention

ATLANTA -- The FBI's Atlanta Field Office needs help finding a wave cap wearing bank robber.

The bandit hit five banks and attempted another, in a 2-month period. The settings he hit were in Riverdale, Fayetteville, Lovejoy, and Union City.

He is a "black male, medium to stocky build, mid 30’s in age, often wearing shorts, sunglasses, and a black wave cap."

One of his first conquests occurred on Aug. 8 when he walked into a Wells Fargo Bank in Lovejoy, Georgia. He handed the teller behind the counter a demand note. The bandit was then given an undisclosed amount of money, ultimately leaving the bank without being followed.

He also hit a bank on Oct. 23. This time, he was accompanied by an unknown black female who stood with him at the victim teller station and was photographed departing the bank with the robber.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

