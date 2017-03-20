Police: Woman assaults mother with cheeseburger

A photo of the weapon involved, according to police. McDonald's photo

Police are investigating after a woman assaulted her mother with a cheeseburger at an east-side McDonald's.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the McDonald's at 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The two women got in a fight after the mom told her daughter she could no longer stay at her home, said IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer. The mom drove her daughter to someone else's house, but on the way, the daughter changed her mind about where she wanted to go.

The 60-year-old mother told officers her daughter, 39, started yelling at her, so she stopped at the McDonald's drive-thru. The daughter was screaming and yelling as they drove, Hamer said.

After stopping in the parking lot so other passengers in the car could use the bathroom, the mother told police her daughter said she wished her mom would die, Hamer said.

"While her daughter was seated in the front passenger seat she took a bite out of her cheeseburger," Hamer said. "The victim stated her daughter yelled 'B---h I outta kill you' and hit her in the left side of her face with her hand and the cheeseburger."

The mom told police she had pain on the left side of her face, and officers saw that she had ketchup and mustard down the front of her shirt. Pickles, ketchup and mustard were splattered across the interior door of the car. The mom's face was red and swollen, Hamer said.

The daughter got into another driver's vehicle and fled the scene, Hamer said.

Indy Star