Dog accidentally shoots woman, boyfriend tells Jacksonville police

Diesel the dog did it.

That’s the claim a 25-year-old Westside man made after his sleeping girlfriend was shot in her right leg late Tuesday at their West Patou Drive home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the home west of Fouraker Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that a 25-year-old woman had been shot in their bedroom, according to the incident report.

The boyfriend said he was sleeping next to his girlfriend when Diesel woke him up. He took the dog outside, then went back inside with the dog leading the way into the dark bedroom, the report said. Just after the boyfriend walked in, he saw a flash and heard a bang. He said he thinks Diesel jumped up on the nightstand where his gun was sitting and it went off, according to the report.

The boyfriend called 911 and put a towel on his girlfriend’s bleeding leg. The girlfriend told police she was awakened by a throbbing pain to her right leg, not sure how she was shot, the report said.

Florida Times-Union