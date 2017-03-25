Woman shot in east Macon

MACON - A woman was shot in east Macon Friday night after getting into an argument with a man, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

BSO says that a 27-year-old woman was shot after she arrived at 1178 Hawkinsville Avenue with two female friends. One of the victim's friends saw a man in the house that she recognized. The female friend and the man got into an argument and the man was told to leave the house.

After the man went outside, the victim, who was inside the home, reported hearing several gunshots. She then realized she had been struck in the abdomen. A third party then took the victim to the Coliseum hospital.

Deputies responded after the victim arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. Friday night.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

BSO has not released any identities and no further information is available.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

