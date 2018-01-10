Police: Ga. mom wanted in baby's murder on the run with her dad, also wanted

DEKALB COUNTY, GA. - U.S. marshals are looking for a woman accused of killing her infant daughter, who is believed to be living with her father, who is also wanted on armed robbery charges.

Estefania Roman-Aguilar, 19, is wanted in the Sept. 21, 2016, murder of her five-month-old daughter.

Brookhaven police responded to a medical call on Buford Highway where they found the child unresponsive. Police said they tried to revive the girl, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Scottish Rite Hospital. The official cause of death was suffocation.

A subsequent investigation resulted in evidence of a homicide. Roman-Aguilar was charged with murder in November 2016.

Roman-Aguilar's father, Jose Hilario-Gomez, 40, is wanted in DeKalb County for a 2015 armed robbery.

Estefania Roman-Aguilar. Image CrimeStoppers

Police believe the two are living somewhere in the southeast, possibly in Georgia, Florida, North or South Carolina.

Jose Hilario-Gomez Image CrimeStoppers

MORE IMAGES: Father, daughter wanted by police

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS(8477). All callers remain anonymous and any information that could help lead to an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

© 2018 WXIA-TV