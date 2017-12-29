Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash, has 3 prior arrests for DUI

A man driving the wrong way on Highway 316 and caused a deadly crashed is charged with DUI for the fourth time.

On Saturday, Gwinnett Police said Marvin Bonilla, 47, of Winder was driving west in the eastbound lanes Hey 316 when he stuck two other cars near the intersection if Hurricane Trail.

Lisa Cox of Auburn was killed in the accident.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was hit and taken to the Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville with minor injuries.

After being medically evaluated, Bonilla was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police report, he had a alcohol blood level of .175 grams. Jail records show Bonilla has three prior arrests in 2011 for DUI as well.

