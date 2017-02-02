Crying baby calmed down by Snapchat's bunny filter

(Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Let's face it, sometimes calming a crying baby can be a daunting task for parents.

Turns out, all they may need is a popular social media app with filters: Snapchat.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, a baby can be heard crying in the background as a woman plays with a Snapchat bunny filter.

As she turns the camera on the baby, the tears immediately stop and the baby's reaction is nothing short of adorable.

Behold! How to calm a crying baby, 2017 edition.

