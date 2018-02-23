Cute Corgi comforts grieving stranger in airport

Photo from the.corgi.cora on Instagram (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One Corgi in the Inland Northwest is going viral after trying to cheer up a stranger.

The average person might think this is just a random act of kindness from a therapy dog in training, but turns out, there is a lot more to the story.

Cora the Corgi and her owner Madison Palm live in Coeur d’Alene.

Important to note: Cora is really, really cute.

Earlier in February, Cora and her owner were waiting for an airplane at SeaTac when Cora went up to a stranger, snuggled up next to his leg and let him pet her.

Palm said she thought this was strange because Cora never leaves her side.

Turns out, the man told Palm he lost his dog the night before this encounter.

“I just looked at Cora and said ‘how did you know that?’” Palm said. “I swear, she can sense sadness and she really, truly lives to comfort people.”

Palm posted about the interaction on Facebook and it has since gained thousands of likes, shares and comments.

“I’ve never had a doubt that Cora can sense those who are hurting and those who need companionship and love,” Palm wrote in the Facebook post. “She is a natural born therapy dog in every way.”



