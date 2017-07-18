Police: Dad left baby in burning home

Photo via CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is searching for a father after police say he left his three-month-old inside a burning home.

The fire occurred Wednesday night at Sharon Pines Apartments in east Charlotte.

Fire officials say the blaze was a result of unattended food left cooking on the stove.

% INLINE %

It took 27 firefighters to control the fire in 12 minutes.

Police say 21-year-old Rodney Williston left the home, neighbors tell NBC Charlotte that Williston left because he had an outstanding warrant.

The warrant is for is contributing delinquency of a juvenile.

Williston has also been arrested for sexual offenses with a child and domestic violence.

.

Neighbors who witnessed the scene are outraged Williston left his son in danger.

“Poor parenting, I don’t think people like that honestly deserve to have a child in their life,” said one neighbor.

“If you would put your own child in danger, who else would you put in danger.”

Police have yet to arrest Williston. His infant son remains in ICU with possible internal injuries.

Williston is now facing child abuse charges.

© 2017 WCNC.COM