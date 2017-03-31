Dad sets not one, but two, world marathon records for pushing strollers

KATY, Texas – When he goes for a run, Calum “Cal” Neff rarely goes it alone.

Neff, who lives in Katy and grew up in Canada, set a new world record last year at the Katy Half Marathon for the fastest half-marathon (1:11.27) while pushing a stroller with 11-month-old daughter, Holland.

It's quite an accomplishment; even for someone like Neff, who was an all-conference runner in college.

There was just one problem. What about his other daughter?

Eight months later, Neff pushed his 4-year-old daughter Alessandra to a record-setting mark at 2016 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, in Toronto, and now holds the Guinness world record for the fastest marathon (2:32.22) pushing a stroller.

He and his wife Julie recently had their third child, so Neff is thinking of a way to get a world record for his newest daughter.

Still, for Neff, what's most important is spending time with his kids.

"It's made me a better Dad," he said.

This story has been updated to change 'father' to 'Dad.'

© 2017 KHOU-TV