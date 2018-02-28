Teacher in custody after shots fired, school on lockdown

DALTON, Ga. - A teacher is in custody after shots were fired, according to Dalton City PD.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

On Wednesday at around 12:15 p.m., Dalton City Police tweeted that officers were on the scene of reports of shots fired at Dalton High School located on 1500 Manly Street.

It was believed a teacher had barricaded themselves in a classroom and students were evacuated to a safe area.

The school was put on lockdown and police advised parents to pick up students at Northwest Trade and Convention Center located on the 2200 Dug Gap Battle Road.

Police say several shots were fired but no one was injured.

Repeat: no children hurt, no children in danger. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

