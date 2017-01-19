Gov. Deal joins in on friendly NFC Championship wager

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (Photo: Matthew Pearl / WXIA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - Gov. Nathan Deal accepted a friendly wager from Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons face off against the Packers Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

“Given the Atlanta Falcons’ stellar season under the leadership of Coach Dan Quinn and soon-to-be MVP and Pro Bowler Matt Ryan, I’m confident Falcons’ fans will be celebrating another win on Sunday,” said Deal. "The additional five Falcons named to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster Vic Beasley Jr., Matt Bryant, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and Alex Mack, will help ensure a strong victory, bringing the Packers’ winning streak and season to an end. We are excited to host the Packers at the Georgia Dome. Given Sunday’s forecast, which is 68 degrees, our guess is that many Packers fans are excited too. Falcons fans, let’s get ready to cheer our home team on to victory and show the world what it means to Rise Up."

"The Green Bay Packers are on a roll and have what it takes to go all the way this season," said Gov. Walker. "The Falcons are going to be a tough opponent, but with the leadership of Mike McCarthy, the dedication and teamwork of the players, and, of course, our secret weapon - Aaron Rodgers, I am confident the Packers will pull out yet another 'W' in Atlanta. This Sunday, all of Packer Nation will be cheering on our team to victory."

Here's The wager:

In the " unlikely " event of a loss, Governor Deal wagered ice-cold Coca Cola (which is not “pop”), chili dogs from The Varsity, peach pies from Dickey Farms, Georgia peanuts and two six-packs of Creature Comforts’ Tropicalia.

Gov. Walker wagered two six-packs of Leinenkugel's Wisconsin Red Pale Ale, a box of assorted chocolates from Seroogy's Chocolates in De Pere, jars of liquid and spreadable crystal raw honey from Wisconsin Natural Acres in Chilton, assorted Wisconsin artisan cheeses, crackers, and sausage, and a pair of Travel Wisconsin Old Fashioned glasses.

