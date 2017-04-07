Decatur man missing after falling overboard cruise ship

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Liberty

A Decatur man is missing after he went overboard from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship Friday. The Coast Guard is searching for 32-year-old Reco Scott who was last seen, 10 miles Northwest of Barry Islands, Bahamas.

He reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck of the ship around 5:00 a.m. Friday. The cruise ship contacted the Seventh Coast Guard Command Center and a search ensued. The Coast Guard is using helicopters and boats to conduct the search. The cruise ship is also participating in the search efforts.

In May 2016, 33-year-old Samatha Broberg was reported missing from the same ship. A video showed Broberg falling overboard from the 10th deck. The Coast Guard suspended the search for her after searching for 20 hours.

That ship was on a four day cruse to Mexico from Galveston.

