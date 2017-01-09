Deer killed in Tennessee to be certified a world record

Stephen Tucker of Gallatin, Tenn., holds the 47point buck he shot with a muzzleloader. Photo from Tennessean

It's official — Gallatin resident Stephen Tucker shot a world record whitetail deer in November in Sumner County.

Now all that's left is certification.

Tucker, 27, killed the trophy buck with a muzzleloader, but a 60-day drying out period had to take place in order to allow for possible shrinkage of the antlers.

That period ended on Monday, and a measurement of the 47-point rack was made by a Boone and Crockett panel of four judges, who gave the deer a score of 312 3/8 inches.

That is larger than the non-typical current net world record of 307 5/8 inches killed in 2003 by Tony Lovstuen in Albia, Iowa. That deer had 38 points.

The world record is pending official certification, which won’t take place until the Boone and Crockett awards banquet in 2019. The date and site for the awards banquet has not yet been set.

"I just tried not to think about whether it was the world record or not during the drying out period," Tucker said. "The last week was probably the worst part of the whole time. I didn't want to get myself real worked up about it because I didn't want to be let down if it wasn't the record. I just kept telling myself, 'It's going to be what it's going to be.'"

