Massive Pasco sinkhole destroyed two homes, continues to grow

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A massive sinkhole has opened up in Land O' Lakes in Pasco County, taking at least two homes and plenty of property with it.

The 200-foot wide sinkhole in the 21800 block of Ocean Pines Drive. Aside from the two homes it's destroyed, crews have evacuated 11 homes nearby.

Authorities are maintaining a 200-foot perimeter around the sinkhole while it is still active, according to Pasco County officials.

The sinkhole is about 50-100 feet deep.

Authorities received a phone call about a depression around 7:21 a.m. Friday

The size of the hole is increasing.

Pasco Fire Rescue Emergency Management, American Red Cross, Duke Energy, Pasco building inspector and Pasco County public information officer are responding to the scene.

