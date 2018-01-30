Florida man accused of killing sister in violent stabbing arrested in Macon

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

DUNEDIN. FL - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The killing was so brutal that the knife bent.

That's how Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described the scene where Leanna Horan was stabbed "well over 20 times" Saturday night inside the Dunedin apartment she shared with her brother.

"The attack was so violent that one of the knives appeared to be bent because he tried to stab her in the head," he said Monday.

It appeared Horan tried to escape as her brother, Christopher, attacked her, Gualtieri said.

The killing ended an argument the siblings had over "going out for the night."

He wanted to go out. She didn't want him to go, detectives said.

Christopher Horan was on the run for about 24 hours. He drove his sister's car to Macon, Ga., where he approached an officer in the parking lot of Navicent Health Medical Center on Sunday and confessed to the killing, authorities said.

Georgia authorities contacted Pinellas deputies, who then went to the Duncan Loop North home.

"Once deputies were able to enter the residence, they discovered the body of Leanna Horan," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The deceased was lying in a large pool of blood and appeared to have multiple stab wounds."

Christopher Horan, 39, of Duncan Loop North in Dunedin, is accused of second-degree murder in the death of his sister, Leanna, 42.

Horan told detectives he stabbed his sister "too many times," the sheriff's office said.

Family members told detectives Christopher Horan has mental health issues, Gualtieri said.

"It does seem to be a little bit more than just somebody who wanted to go out and your sister didn't want you to go out," he said of the killing.

Christopher Horan is currently in the Bibb County, Ga., jail under a $500,000 bond and awaiting extradition back to Pinellas County.

Investigators are still determining why he drove to Georgia, Gualtieri said.

