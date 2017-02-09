Deputy helping child with fading vision go to Disney

Hillsborough County deputy Tommy Paradiso first met Tyler Gato after Tyler's little sister's bike was stolen. The deputy saved the day, getting both of them new bikes.

Since then, Paradiso learned Tyler's vision and hearing are deteriorating.

“Coming from a family that has blind people and deaf people, it's hard, and it's something that hit home to me,” Paradiso said.

But Tyler, for one, doesn't let his challenges slow him down.

“I still, like, miss some stuff, but I'm fine,” he said.

Tyler doesn’t seem to want sympathy, but he does have one wish before he loses his sight completely: to go to Disney World. That's where deputy Paradiso comes in to save the day again.

He's collecting money from other deputies and co-workers at the sheriff's office.

“He inspires me,” Paradiso said of Tyler. “No matter how hard my day can be, his day will always be harder than mine, and for me to be upset because something didn't go my way or be sad, I can't let that happen.”

Tyler doesn't know it yet, but Paradiso is making sure one of his last sights is the happiest one of all.

“Seeing the castle and seeing everybody having fun and seeing the characters walking around, that's priceless,” Paradiso said. “You can't get any better than that.”

Paradiso has almost reached his fundraising goal of $600, but they welcome any extra donations to make the family’s trip even better. If you’d like to donate, you can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office at 813-247-0600.

You can also donate at GoFundMe here.

