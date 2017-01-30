WMAZ
Dog saved from meat farm learns to lay down to sleep

10News Staff , WTSP 10:05 PM. EST January 30, 2017

TAMPA -- A heartbreaking video was released from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

3-year-old Harriett was one of the dogs rescued from a South Korean meat farm. She was used to sleepin standing up in a cage, she didn't know she was allowed to lay down to sleep.

A volunteer spent an entire day working with Harriet, showing her how to lay down to sleep and now she knows how to lay down in her bed to sleep.

