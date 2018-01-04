Dog trapped in Georgia cave for three days passes away

GILMER COUNTY, GA. – After a brave attempt from first responders, a dog that went viral on social media after being stuck in a cave for days has passed away.

Gilmer County Public Safety posted to their Facebook page stating the fire department made extensive efforts when it came to saving the dog trapped in a cave in the Big Creek area.

Officials stated the dog was in a very dangerous location and it was an impossible spot for their resources to reach.

“It is very heartbreaking to us for the animal to be in this unfortunate situation,” Gilmer County wrote. “We are saddened by this situation and wish our agency could have been successful in helping this dog.”

The dog originally went viral after Leah Britt posted photos on Facebook of the dog stuck in the rocks. Her posts gained over 5,970 shares and 2.2K reactions.

© 2018 WXIA-TV