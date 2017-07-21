Dollar General hiring for Georgia distribution centers

Dollar General is hiring for its new distribution center in Georgia.

According to a news release, Dollar General is nearing completion of construction of a nearly 1 million square foot distribution center in Jackson, Ga.

Last year, Gov. Nathan Deal announced plans for the distribution center, which was said to be an $85 million investment. At full capacity, the center will reportedly employ 500 people.

The Jackson distribution center is expected to serve approximately 1,000 stores in the southeast.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit Dollar General's career page.

Have you ever worked for Dollar General? If so, 11Alive Investigator Andy Pierrotti would like to hear about your experience. Email him at apierrotti@11alive.com or call 404-290-9346.

