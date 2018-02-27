Donation jar for SC 2-year-old battling cancer stolen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A York County man is on the run after surveillance footage shows him stealing a donation jar for a 2-year-old battling cancer.

This happened Wednesday night at The Little Café on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

The thief, seen wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt and jeans, calmly walks to the counter, picks up the jar full of cash and walks out of the restaurant.

Employees didn’t notice the jar was gone until the next day and were shocked at what they saw on the security footage.

“He had no remorse," said Sandra Helms. Helms is a waitress at the restaurant. “[He] just grabbed it and left.”

In that jar was nearly $100, all donations raised for 2-year-old Austin Blackwell.

The toddler was recently diagnosed with liver cancer.

“Having to have a transplant done," said Michael Blackwell.

Blackwell is Austin’s father.

“He’s been going through chemo since November.”

The Blackwell family constantly travels to Charlotte and Raleigh for Austin’s treatments. After owners of The Little Café caught wind of the toddler’s battle with cancer, they asked the Blackwell family if customers could donate money to the family.

“It’s helpful,” said Blackwell. “It’s a huge financial burden and that money helps us pay our bills.”

Blackwell, who prides himself on being a man of God, said he’s not upset that someone stole his son’s money because he knows God will work everything out.

“I have a 2, 3 and an 11-year-old. If you need it that bad, we’ll make do,” said Blackwell. “God puts obstacles in our way and we’ll stay strong.”

If you would like to make a donation to Austin and his family, you can click here for more details.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.



