Don't miss out on your share of the battery settlement

GREENSBORO, N.C. - There’s a class action lawsuit settlement that we almost guarantee you qualify for part of the payout.

If you want your piece of the $45 million settlement against battery makers for claims of price fixing, here’s the deal:

You had to have lived in the United States between 2000 to 2011 and bought one of these types of products new from the store: a laptop, cell phone, tablet digital camera, camcorder or cordless power tool. Doesn't that about cover most of us?

So what happens if you don't have a receipt? No worries. There's no proof of purchase required.

Signing up for the settlement takes less than 2 minutes online. They won't know how much you're payout will be until all the claims come in. You have until November 29 to file and should start receiving money by February or March 2018.

